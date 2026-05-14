Boy, 13, dies after pickup truck strikes e-scooter in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — State troopers say a 13-year-old boy died in the hospital after he was recently hit by a pickup truck while riding an electric scooter in Orange County.

The crash happened Sunday afternoon at Moss Park Road and Savannah Pines Drive near Lake Nona.

Florida Highway Patrol investigators said the teen was not using a marked crosswalk and entered into the path of an oncoming Ram 1500 truck.

The crash got the attention of the Orange County School Board.

District 2 member Maria Salamanca said at Tuesday night’s meeting that e-scooter crashes involving children are happening way too often.

Teen e-scooter crash concerns Orange County School Board member Maria Salamanca expressed concerns over e-scooter dangers at a May 12 meeting. A teen boy was hit while on his e-scooter near Lake Nona on May 10. (OCPS)

“I’ve brought this up many times to the board. I’m very, very concerned. I’m doing everything I can in my district. I’m going to have a town hall with [Orlando] Commissioner Keen ... I’m going to bring OPD,” Salamanca said.

FHP said the driver of the truck that struck the teen stayed on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

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