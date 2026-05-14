‘Amazon Now’ brings rapid delivery to Orlando homes

, Fla. — Amazon is rolling out a new service called “Amazon Now” in Orlando, offering rapid delivery of groceries and everyday essentials to homes.

The service promises to deliver items in 30 minutes or less.

The delivery fee for each order placed through Amazon Now is $13.99.

However, Amazon Prime members are eligible for a $10 discount on this fee.

The company states that its quick delivery service will be available for thousands of items.

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