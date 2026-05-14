Allegiant and Sun Country merger finalized, integration begins

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Allegiant and Sun Country Airlines’ merger has officially closed after receiving all required approvals.

The new combination aims to create more opportunities for travelers, like expanded destinations, greater access to international travel, and enhanced rewards over time.

For the immediate future, both Allegiant and Sun Country will continue to operate independently as the integration process is underway.

Travelers with upcoming trips should continue to use the airline they originally booked for all aspects of their journey.

Flights, schedules, policies, and loyalty programs for both Allegiant and Sun Country remain unchanged at this time.

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