Dry air delivers sunny skies, lower humidity to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Big changes are arriving across Central Florida on Thursday as a much drier air mass settles into the region.

After recent unsettled weather, residents can expect a pleasant and quieter day with rain chances staying out of the forecast.

Skies will be partly cloudy through the afternoon with temperatures warming into the upper 80s.

Orlando is expected to reach 88 degrees.

Humidity levels will also be noticeably lower, making for a more comfortable feel despite the warm temperatures.

The dry and enjoyable weather pattern will continue into Friday with sunshine and limited cloud cover remaining in place.

By the weekend, moisture begins to move back into Central Florida.

That means a return to hotter and muggier conditions along with the development of typical sea breeze showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours.

Sunday could bring the best chance for scattered afternoon showers and storms as moisture continues to increase across the area.

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