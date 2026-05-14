SeaWorld Orlando expands summer lineup with nighttime animal shows and fireworks spectacular

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando is rolling out an expanded lineup of summer entertainment, including new nighttime animal shows, DJ dance parties, a cirque-style performance and a new drone and fireworks spectacular.

The park’s Electric Ocean summer event begins June 12.

SeaWorld said the event will feature the return of nighttime animal presentations, including “Shamu Celebration: Light Up The Night,” “Sea Lions Tonite,” and “Dolphins: Touch the Sky.”

The park is also debuting “Hydro Surge,” a cirque-style show featuring acrobatics, dancers and a live drummer inside the Nautilus Theater.

Guests can also take part in “Club SeaGlow,” a family-friendly DJ dance party at Bayside Stadium featuring music, dancers and live entertainment.

An all-new drone show will light up the night sky with synchronized drones forming ocean-themed displays before the return of “Ignite,” SeaWorld’s nighttime fireworks spectacular.

“This summer, there are so many reasons to visit SeaWorld Orlando,” said Jon Peterson, president of SeaWorld Orlando. “Electric Ocean is bigger and better than ever and we are introducing three nighttime animal presentations featuring our orcas, sea lions and dolphins.”

SeaWorld also said Expedition Odyssey: Fire & Ice will open this summer, along with a new animal presentation. Additional details and opening dates have not yet been announced.

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