Florida’s ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ may close as questions remain over $608M reimbursement

ORLANDO, Fla. — It appears the end may be near for Florida’s controversial “Alligator Alcatraz” immigrant detention facility in the Everglades.

But even as talk grows that the site could soon wind down operations, questions remain about whether taxpayers will ever be reimbursed for hundreds of millions of dollars already spent.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state had to act.

“We decided we’re not just going to sit back, twiddle our thumbs, and blame other people,” DeSantis said. “We’re going to make a difference. And if we have to inject into this in ways that the states in other parts of the country are not willing to do, so be it.”

Alligator Alcatraz A car drives near the entrance to the "Alligator Alcatraz" detention center Monday, May 11, 2026, in Ochopee, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) (Marta Lavandier/AP)

The governor said reimbursement from FEMA has already been approved, though he cautioned that federal payments rarely come quickly.

“FEMA doesn’t reimburse immediately. It takes time … but it is approved,” DeSantis said.

Exactly how much Florida could recover remains unclear.

The state had been counting on roughly $608 million from FEMA. However, in a court filing, Attorney General James Uthmeier acknowledged the money may not actually “materialize.”

Lawyers for the U.S. Justice Department have said any future reimbursement would likely apply only to operational costs, not the estimated $245 million spent on construction and facility modifications.

That means taxpayers could ultimately be responsible for much of the infrastructure bill.

The detention center opened with major political fanfare and even drew a visit from President Donald Trump. But it has also faced sharp criticism from immigration advocates and Democratic lawmakers over both its operations and growing costs.

Now, as lawmakers work to finalize Florida’s next state budget, Democrats are again raising concerns about the expense.

“The governor is burning $1 million a day to keep an internment camp running in the Everglades,” one Democratic lawmaker said. “So, let’s talk about the math that doesn’t add up. Now we have spent over a half a billion dollars of your money and Florida has yet to be reimbursed for the cost.”

Still, DeSantis argued the reimbursement debate misses what he calls the bigger issue: public safety.

Meanwhile, FEMA said reimbursement requests remain under review.

“FEMA is working closely with the Florida Division of Emergency Management and the State of Florida,” a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said in a statement to Channel 9. “Reimbursement requests are in process. Updates will be provided as the process continues.”

State leaders still have not said exactly when operations at the facility could officially end, but it could happen in the first week of June.

Remaining detainees could be moved to other Florida jails that have contracts with ICE.

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