One critically injured in Daytona Beach shooting

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach police are investigating a shooting that left one person critically injured Wednesday afternoon.

Police said officers responded around 12:35 p.m. to the 800 block of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard after receiving a report of a person shot.

The shooting happened near Garden Street and Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard, according to early information from the scene.

shooting near Garden Street and Mary McLeod Bethune part 2.jpg shooting near Garden Street and Mary McLeod Bethune

One victim with a gunshot wound was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, police said.

Investigators said the suspect fled the area before officers arrived.

Police are asking people to avoid the area for their safety and to allow officers to continue the investigation.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Channel 9 has a crew at the scene and is working to learn more.

Daytona Beach shooting Daytona Beach police investigate a shooting near Garden Street and Mary McLeod Bethune on Wednesday, May 13, 2026. (WFTV staff)

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