Record-breaking $500,000 raised at 30th annual Wine Quest event

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Central Florida nonprofit Quest, Inc. held its 30th annual Wine Quest on May 8 and 9 at the Caribe Royale Orlando.

The signature event raised a record-breaking $500,000, with all proceeds dedicated to helping people with developmental disabilities thrive and live full lives.

The fundraiser was organized in partnership with Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits. More than 800 people attended the two-night event.

Proceeds from Wine Quest directly support vital Quest programs.

These initiatives include children’s therapy and education, employment training and placement, residential communities, life-skills training and summer camp experiences.

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