Atlantic hurricane names for 2026 season announced by NHC

ORLANDO, Fla. — The 2026 Atlantic hurricane season is approaching, and the list of storm names is set.

The National Hurricane Center uses a rotating list of names for tropical storms and hurricanes in the Atlantic basin. The 2026 list begins with Arthur and ends with Wilfred.

The 2026 Atlantic hurricane season officially begins June 1 and runs through Nov. 30.

2026 Atlantic storm names

Arthur

Bertha

Cristobal

Dolly

Edouard

Fay

Gonzalo

Hanna

Isaias

Josephine

Kyle

Leah

Marco

Nana

Omar

Paulette

Rene

Sally

Teddy

Vicky

Wilfred

The list of names is reused every six years unless a storm is so deadly or costly that its name is retired by the World Meteorological Organization.

No hurricanes made landfall in the United States during the 2025 season. Tropical Storm Chantal was the only tropical system to make landfall in the U.S. last year.

Four major hurricanes formed during the 2025 season. Hurricane Melissa had one of the greatest impacts of the season, making landfall in Jamaica as a Category 5 hurricane.

Channel 9 meteorologists will continue tracking the tropics throughout the season on Eyewitness News, WFTV.com and the free WFTV weather app.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

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