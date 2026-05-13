Pedestrian struck by car at Lady Lake intersection in critical condition

LADY LAKE, Fla. — Local police report that a traffic crash occurred at the intersection of North U.S. Highway 27/441 and Wales Plaza, leaving a pedestrian in critical condition.

The incident involved Eunice Young, 65, of Lady Lake, driving a black Hyundai Sonata, and Anthony Heine, 36, of St. Augustine, the pedestrian who was struck.

A Traffic Homicide Investigation is currently ongoing.

Lady Lake Police officers responded to the scene at 5:01 a.m., discovering a black Hyundai Sonata with activated hazard lights and a male pedestrian lying unresponsive in the intersection.

Heine was transported by Lake County EMS to a trauma hospital in Ocala, where he remains in critical condition.

The Hyundai Sonata sustained significant front-end damage, including damage to the windshield. Heine was found approximately 67 feet north of the crosswalk.

All northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 27/441 were blocked at Main Street during the investigation. The roadway was fully reopened at 8:50 a.m. The Traffic Homicide Investigation continues.

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