Quick-thinking firefighters save home from vehicle fire

OCALA, Fla. — On Monday, May 12, Ocala Firefighters quickly contained a vehicle fire at NE 15th Terrace, preventing it from spreading to the neighboring house.

Units reached the scene within 3 minutes of dispatch, quickly securing the residence from potential harm.

The fire crews’ swift response and effective containment kept the property safe, even though a vehicle was completely damaged.

Emergency crews arrived at 7:05 p.m., and firefighters reached the scene by 7:08 p.m., containing the fire to the carport by 7:17 p.m.

The smoke from the incident remained within the carport’s attic. The home’s interior was later confirmed safe, allowing the residents to stay in their home without being displaced.

Although the vehicle involved was completely destroyed, the fire department’s quick actions safeguarded the home and its occupants from harm.

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