Seminole County approves next step for indoor sports complex

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County commissioners unanimously approved the next step Tuesday for a proposed regional indoor sports complex near the Boombah Sports Complex and Orlando Sanford International Airport.

The vote allows county staff to move forward with soliciting architectural, engineering, and construction management services for the project while continuing discussions involving possible land acquisitions near the proposed site.

According to county leaders, the proposed complex would be designed as a multi-purpose venue for basketball, volleyball, wrestling, cheer and dance competitions, graduations, banquets, and other large events.

Current conceptual plans include up to 12 basketball courts, 22 volleyball courts, championship seating, flexible event space, and a 25-court beach volleyball complex.

County officials said updated projections estimate the facility could generate about $2.4 billion in total net economic benefit, including visitor spending at hotels, restaurants, retail businesses, and transportation providers.

The projections also estimate more than 322,000 annual indoor event attendees, about 42,000 hotel room nights each year, and 562 new jobs connected to the project.

“This project represents a significant opportunity for Seminole County, but the Board also understands the importance of balancing vision with financial responsibility,” said Seminole County Commission Chairman Andria Herr.

Commissioners said the venue could also serve as a location for graduations, community events, and emergency shelter operations after hurricanes.

No final construction approval was made Tuesday. Additional design work, land discussions, and future board approvals are still required before construction could begin.

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