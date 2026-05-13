14-year-old hit by pickup truck driver while riding e-scooter in Lake Nona, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An investigation is ongoing after a crash that hospitalized a teenager riding an electric scooter in the Lake Nona area.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 14-year-old boy was seriously hurt in a crash on Sunday in the eastbound lanes of Moss Park Road.

Investigators said the teen was struck by a driver in a 2011 Ram 1500 full-size pickup truck.

The driver, a 35-year-old male from Panama City Beach, remained at the scene after the crash.

Troopers said the teen was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital for medical treatment.

Channel 9 reached out to FHP on Wednesday morning and was told the hospital reported Tuesday night that the teen was in critical and unstable condition.

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