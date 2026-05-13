Man shot outside of Osceola County hotel dies, officials say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A man who was shot Tuesday morning outside of a hotel in Osceola County has died, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 26-year-old Timothy Meyer passed away Tuesday night while receiving treatment at HCA Florida Osceola Hospital.

Investigators said 53-year-old Raul Perez was arrested after the shooting.

Perez was taken to the Osceola County Jail after being interviewed by deputies.

Perez’s charges have now been upgraded to second-degree murder, deputies said.

A family member of the victim told Channel 9 that the shooting happened as the man was walking his wife home from her work.

They said the man was shot in the parking lot of their Extended Stay hotel by a man who had argued with the family the day before.

Deputies said an investigation into the deadly shooting is ongoing.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group