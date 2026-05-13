Central Florida heats up after days of rain and storms

ORLANDO, Fla. — After a soggy stretch of weather, Central Florida will catch a bit of a break on Wednesday as rain chances begin to ease.

While it won’t be completely dry, only isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop during the afternoon and early evening hours.

Temperatures will climb back to more typical levels for mid-May, with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Morning Forecast: Wednesday, May 13, 2026 (WFTV)

Any storms that form could bring brief downpours and lightning, but widespread heavy rain is not expected.

The bigger weather story arrives later this week as a drier and hotter pattern settles in.

By Thursday, rain chances continue to decrease while temperatures steadily rise.

Afternoon highs are expected to return to the lower 90s by Friday, and that summer-like heat is forecast to stick around through the upcoming weekend.

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