Man arrested in Kissimmee shooting, charged with attempted murder, deputies say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting early Tuesday morning in Kissimmee, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded around 4:53 a.m. to 7735 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway at the Extended Stay Suites after receiving a call about a shooting.

Investigators say a 26-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to Osceola Regional Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

According to the sheriff’s office, 53-year-old Raul Perez of Kissimmee was arrested and charged with attempted murder. He was booked into the Osceola County Jail without bond.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group