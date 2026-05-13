Capture Orlando’s history: 2027 calendar photo contest now open

, Fla. — The City of Orlando is inviting photographers to submit entries for the 2027 Historic Preservation Board Calendar as the board marks 50 years of service to the community.

The theme for the 2027 calendar is “50 Years… Preserving Places that Tell Orlando’s History.”

Photographers are encouraged to submit images of places that reflect Orlando’s history, including neighborhood buildings, historic storefronts, longtime gathering places, and other structures tied to the city’s cultural and architectural identity.

According to the city, Orlando has 47 Individual Landmarks and more than 1,800 properties located within six local historic districts.

To qualify, photos must feature structures that are at least 50 years old, generally built before 1975.

Selected photographers will receive a $100 honorarium sponsored by McCoy Federal Credit Union.

The submission deadline is July 6, 2026, at 5 p.m.

Photographers may submit up to three entries. Digital submissions can be emailed to Jennifer.Fritz-Hunter@orlando.gov.

Click here for additional contest details and submission guidelines.

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