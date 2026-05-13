920th Rescue Wing shares images of dramatic sea rescue off Brevard County coast

BREVARD, Fla. — The 920th Rescue Wing, based at Patrick Space Force Base, is sharing the first images from a dramatic rescue at sea after a plane went down off the Brevard County coast Tuesday afternoon.

Rescue crews were training when they were alerted to a possible aircraft crash about 60 miles offshore. When crews arrived, they found survivors packed into a life raft with no wreckage in sight.

Officials say the private aircraft departed Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, and was headed to Freeport when it reportedly experienced engine failure.

The 920th Rescue Wing says a thunderstorm was moving into the area as crews made multiple passes over the raft before dropping emergency survival supplies including food and water.

All 11 people on board survived. The pilot and passengers are reportedly Bahamian. Officials in that country are expected to investigate the cause of the incident.

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