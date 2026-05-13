Man arrested for stealing a fire truck out of the airport in Leesburg

LEESBURG, Fla. — The Leesburg Police Department arrested a man for stealing a Leesburg Fire Department truck that was parked at the Leesburg International Airport on Tuesday, May 12, 2026.

According to the arrest report, the incident began when a Leesburg Fire Department lieutenant from LFD Station 63, located on Airport property, saw the 2002 Ford pickup truck, designated U-63 #305, exit its parking space.

Believing it was a co-worker, the lieutenant jokingly raised his hands and waved. That’s when the suspect, 55-year-old Thomas Sisson, rolled down the window, revealing he was unauthorized to operate the vehicle.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office came and assisted with the investigation.

Sisson was later seen fleeing on foot, possibly attempting to burglarize or steal vehicles at dealerships across from the airport.

He was later apprehended, and he told officers he found himself at Station 63 through an open door in the auto-bay area. Sisson believed the building was unoccupied; that’s where he found the truck with the keys inside and started it, intending to leave the property with the vehicle.

Sisson was transported to the Lake County Jail.

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