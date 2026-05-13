Shorebird nesting season begins in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Shorebird nesting season began March 1 in Volusia County, prompting Volusia County Environmental Management staff to conduct surveys along county-managed beaches and on Disappearing Island to help locate well-camouflaged nests.

Recently, staff observed two least tern colonies and six Wilson’s plover nests near Bethune Beach Park, Smyrna Dunes Park, and two vacant beachfront properties in Daytona Beach.

Volusia County has placed barriers and “Do Not Enter” signs around the identified nesting areas to protect the birds.

Shorebirds lay their eggs directly on the sand, making them vulnerable to disturbance. Newly hatched chicks remain flightless for several weeks and are susceptible to harm from beachgoers or off-leash dogs. Adult birds may abandon their nests if frightened, exposing the eggs to predators and prolonged exposure to the sun.

Wilson’s plovers are sandy brown birds with white undersides and heavy bills. They primarily hunt fiddler crabs and typically stay close to ocean coastlines, making them susceptible to habitat disruption. Their eggs incubate for 24 to 25 days, and chicks gain the ability to fly in 31 to 35 days.

Least terns, which are listed as threatened in Florida, have grayish-white bodies, black-capped heads, narrow wings, and yellow bills and legs. These birds nest in colonies and are known for aggressively defending their nests. Their eggs incubate for 19 to 25 days, with chicks fledging within an additional 19 to 20 days.

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