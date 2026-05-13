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Citrus County crash with tractor-trailer leaves 85-year-old man dead

Troopers said the Chrysler turned left at a red traffic signal

By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com
Fatal Citrus County crash
By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — An 85-year-old man was killed Wednesday morning in a crash involving a minivan and a tractor-trailer in Citrus County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 7:50 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 19 and U.S. 98.

According to FHP, a Chrysler Pacifica driven by an 85-year-old Homosassa man was traveling north on U.S. 19.

A tractor-trailer driven by a 48-year-old Ocala man was traveling south on U.S. 19.

Troopers said the Chrysler turned left at a red traffic signal into the path of the tractor-trailer and was hit.

Both vehicles came to rest at the southwest corner of the intersection and caught fire, according to FHP.

The driver of the Chrysler died at the scene.

The tractor-trailer driver suffered minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital, troopers said.

FHP is investigating the crash.

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Brody Wooddell

Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

Brody Wooddell is a digital journalist and media leader with more than a decade of experience in content strategy, audience growth, and digital storytelling across television and online news platforms.

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