Florida enhances new penalties for animal cruelty offenses

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new law designed to protect pets in Florida will take effect on Oct. 1, after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the legislation into law.

The bill increases penalties for animal fighting and baiting and establishes new offenses for adults who involve minors in animal cruelty.

Furthermore, any minors convicted of animal cruelty under this new law will be required to undergo psychological evaluations.

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