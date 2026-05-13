Record temperatures prompt urgent warning from Orange County Fire Rescue

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Fire Rescue is warning Central Florida residents about the dangers of leaving children and pets in cars as summer approaches.

The agency seeks to avoid deaths and injuries during a time when both local temperatures and tourism levels are at their highest.

The warning comes as Central Florida faces record high temperatures and more tourists in summer. A demonstration showed how quickly and dangerously a vehicle’s interior heats up on hot days.

Rick Hunyadi, training coordinator for Orange County Animal Services, participated in the demonstration. He explained that a car can reach unsafe temperatures “probably within 10 to 15 minutes.

”Florida ranks number two in the country for hot car deaths since 1990, according to the advocacy group Kids and Car Safety.

They advise leaving pets at home if possible and always bringing children indoors rather than leaving them in vehicles.

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