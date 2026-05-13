Thousands arrested, 600 pounds of fentanyl seized in Florida’s anti-drug initiative

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis visited Brevard County to spotlight Florida’s efforts against fentanyl trafficking. Alongside law enforcement, he highlighted the success of the S-A-F-E program, which has resulted in thousands of arrests and seizures of hundreds of pounds of fentanyl.

The S-A-F-E program is a state initiative designed to disrupt fentanyl trafficking networks across Florida. Its operations have resulted in 3,000 arrests and the confiscation of 600 pounds of fentanyl.

600 pounds of fentanyl seized in Florida’s anti-drug initiative Florida’s S-A-F-E program has made 3,000 arrests and seized 600 lbs of fentanyl. Gov. DeSantis pushes for expanded operations.

Gov. DeSantis emphasized the impact of the seized drugs during his remarks in Brevard County. He stated the 600 pounds of fentanyl is “enough to kill half the population.”

DeSantis called for more funding in the next budget to expand enforcement operations.

He asserted that “aggressive enforcement is the only way to stop the flow of illicit narcotics into Florida communities.”

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