MAITLAND, Fla. — Crews responded Thursday morning after a rollover crash caused a major mess in Maitland.

The crash happened on Maitland Boulevard at Orlando Avenue.

A tractor-trailer hauling a large load of lumber overturned on the roadway.

Tractor-trailer rollover spills lumber in Maitland

The large vehicle was seen on its side with lumber spilled on and off the road.

Maitland fire and police are working at the scene.

Motorists should avoid this area if possible.

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