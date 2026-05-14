OCALA, Fla. — On May 14, around 9:49 a.m., a car accident occurred on Silver Springs Boulevard at the I-75 on-ramp in Ocala, Fla., resulting in three people from a sedan being taken to the hospital.

Car accident on Silver Springs Boulevard sends three to hospital Car accident on Silver Springs Boulevard in Ocala, Florida leaves three people injured. Sedan and pickup truck involved. Updates to follow.

Officials report that the crash involved a sedan and a pickup truck towing a trailer, which blocked the westbound lanes. One child from the sedan was trauma alert as a precaution, while an adult and another child were transported in stable condition.

Ocala Fire Rescue arrived at the scene and observed two vehicles with moderate to heavy front-end damage. The drivers of both vehicles were able to walk and were ambulatory.

Car accident on Silver Springs Boulevard sends three to hospital Car accident on Silver Springs Boulevard in Ocala, Florida leaves three people injured. Sedan and pickup truck involved. Updates to follow.

The report states that an infant and a toddler were passengers in the back seat of the sedan involved in the collision.

All occupants of the sedan were transported to the hospital for further evaluation. Channel 9 will continue to provide updates as they become available in this developing story.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group