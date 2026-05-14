Plane crash survivor rescued in Brevard County credits team for saving her life

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Olympia Outten, a 48-year-old plane crash survivor, spent five hours in the Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday before rescue off Brevard County. She credits Brevard County rescuers and the Health First trauma team for saving her and her family.

Outten, her niece, two sons and other survivors were treated at Health First’s Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne, Fla. A news conference was held on Thursday, two days after the crash.

11 survivors were rescued: 10 treated at Holmes Regional Medical Center, one at another hospital. Outten was en route to Freeport, Bahamas, from Abaco at the time of the crash.

Outten described the harrowing experience of being stranded at sea for an extended period. “All I was saying was, ‘Lord… is this the way I’m going to die?’” Outten recalled.

Health First’s Holmes Regional Medical Center quickly assessed patients. Dr. Scott Zenoni, a trauma surgeon, noted that survivors were at least awake, alert, and talking, with minor injuries like broken bones and lacerations.

Both physicians credited the coordinated efforts of the 920th Rescue Wing and Melbourne emergency responders for the swift rescue and care.

Outten, on an unplanned flight, praised those involved in her rescue. “They saved us. We would have been floating,” she said.

Outten plans to return home to Freeport via boat as soon as she is able.

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