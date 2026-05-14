Florida residents save on Disney World tickets this summer

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Florida residents can save on Walt Disney World tickets this summer with a new multi-day ticket offer.

Disney announced a Florida resident ticket deal Thursday, with two-day, three-day and four-day ticket options available for visits from May 17 through Oct. 3.

The offer includes:

2-day ticket: $219 plus tax

3-day ticket: $239 plus tax

4-day ticket: $259 plus tax

Disney said the offer starts at $65 per day, plus tax, based on the four-day ticket option.

The tickets are valid for admission to all four Walt Disney World theme parks, with one theme park per day unless guests purchase a Park Hopper add-on.

Advance park reservations are required.

Park Hopper, Park Hopper Plus and Water Park & Sports options are also available for purchase.

Disney said the offer is timed with its Cool KIDS’ SUMMER event, which brings limited-time family-friendly experiences across Walt Disney World.

Several new and returning experiences are also planned across the parks this summer

At Magic Kingdom, Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin is returning with updated interactive targets, hand-held blasters with always-on lasers and a new support bot named Buddy.

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad has also debuted updates, including Rainbow Caverns, refreshed track and passenger trains.

At Hollywood Studios, The Mandalorian and Grogu will join Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run beginning May 22.

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets is set to open May 26 with new soundtracks and Muppets-themed additions.

At EPCOT, Soarin’ Across America will debut May 26 as part of “Disney Celebrates America” and the 250th anniversary of the United States.

Florida residents can also save up to 35% on Disney Resorts Collection stays most nights from May 1 through Oct. 3.

Disney said guests staying at Disney Resorts Collection hotels can also receive free admission to either Typhoon Lagoon or Blizzard Beach on their check-in day between May 26 and Sept. 8.

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