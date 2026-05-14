Winter Garden man charged with trespassing, video voyeurism

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — A Winter Garden man was arrested Tuesday at a coffee shop in connection with allegations of secretly recording women in a bathroom.

Brian Larios-Perez faces charges of video voyeurism and trespassing after his apprehension at Axum Coffee on Plant Street.

Investigators examined Larios-Perez’s phone and reported finding videos of women inside bathroom stalls.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group