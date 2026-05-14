Artist Brian Feldman brings unique show to Orlando for Father’s Day

ORLANDO, Fla. — A performance artist is bringing one of his signature projects back to Orlando for Father’s Day.

Brian Feldman will perform “The Skill Crane Kid: 15th Anniversary” at Stardust Video & Coffee on Sunday, June 21.

The interactive performance art installation places Feldman inside a playable claw machine for 16 hours with no breaks.

The performance will run from 8 a.m. to midnight at Stardust Video & Coffee, located at 1842 E. Winter Park Road.

The project first debuted at Stardust Video & Coffee in 2011. Feldman is returning to the same venue and same spot 15 years later, according to the release.

During the performance, Feldman provides “inside assistance” from inside the claw machine to people who drop quarters into the coin slot.

The event is free to watch and costs 50 cents to play.

Feldman said the project was inspired by a 2004 incident in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, where a 7-year-old child climbed inside a claw machine at a supermarket.

The performance has previously appeared at venues and events including The Daily City Mobile Art Show, SAK Comedy Lab, IMMERSE Orlando, Tampa Museum of Art and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Organizers said this will be Feldman’s first scheduled performance in Orlando in seven years.

High-resolution images and volunteer information are available through Brian Feldman Projects.

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