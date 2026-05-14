Seminole County summit tackles mental health challenges among young people

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County leaders are raising concerns about a growing mental health crisis affecting young people.

A mental health summit was recently held in Sanford, highlighting the issue.

New data reveals that 40% of high school students report feelings of hopelessness.

The summit was organized by Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma and the Breaking Thru Initiative.

The initiative specifically focuses on the rise in anxiety, self-harm and digital pressure among Gen Z.

Lemma said that the struggles faced by young people do not always fit typical stereotypes.

The Breaking Thru Initiative is actively working to develop and implement new resources for parents and students in Seminole County.

The group plans to roll out these new resources throughout the remainder of the year.

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