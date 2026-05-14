Public safety experts remind FIFA World Cup fans to prepare for emergencies

ORLANDO, Fla. — As fans begin planning travel for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, public safety experts are reminding spectators to prepare for more than tickets, transportation and stadium rules.

Emergency communication can be different in crowded venues, unfamiliar cities and international travel settings.

Joe Custer, CEO of Intrado, a public safety communications provider, said fans should know how to reach help before an emergency happens.

“This year’s FIFA World Cup will bring packed stadiums and international crowds to major U.S. cities, creating an environment where quick access to emergency help matters, and your phone becomes your fastest connection to it,” Custer said.

Check your phone before traveling

Custer said international visitors should make sure their phones can access U.S. networks before they arrive.

Most devices and international networks can dial 911 in the U.S. or 112 in Europe, but travelers should not assume their phones will automatically connect to emergency services.

Know the stadium’s emergency options

Fans should also pay attention to emergency information provided at the stadium.

Custer said many stadiums have dedicated emergency numbers and on-site command centers that may be able to get help to fans faster than dialing 911.

Remember text-to-911

If someone cannot safely speak during an emergency, texting 911 may be an option in some areas.

Custer said text-to-911 can be a critical backup in situations where speaking out loud is unsafe or difficult.

Stay on the line during language barriers

Emergency call centers may be able to provide real-time translation support.

Custer said visitors who do not speak English should stay on the line and wait for assistance rather than hanging up.

Keep your phone charged and accessible

Custer said a phone can help emergency responders locate someone in a crowded stadium or unfamiliar area.

Fans should keep their phones charged, unlocked and within reach during major events.

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