Woman used stolen identity to falsely claim U.S. citizenship for employment

TAMPA, Fla. — A Honduran national has been sentenced to federal prison after prosecutors said she used another person’s identity and falsely claimed to be a U.S. citizen for employment purposes.

Nidia Roxana Maradiaga-Flores, 28, was sentenced to two years and two months in federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.

Prosecutors said Maradiaga-Flores was found guilty Jan. 14 of aggravated identity theft, false representation of a Social Security number and making a false claim of U.S. citizenship for employment purposes.

According to testimony and evidence presented at trial, Maradiaga-Flores applied for employment with Archer Western-de Moya Group Joint Venture II in Pinellas County on March 23, 2022.

Prosecutors said the company is enrolled in E-Verify, a web-based system used by employers to confirm employment eligibility.

During the application process, prosecutors said Maradiaga-Flores filled out an I-9 form and falsely identified herself as a U.S. citizen.

Investigators said she used another person’s identification information to get around the E-Verify system.

Prosecutors said Maradiaga-Flores had no lawful status in the United States.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, the Department of Transportation Office of Inspector General, the Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General, the U.S. Border Patrol, the Department of Labor Office of Inspector General, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

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