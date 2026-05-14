Free sports physicals and ECG screenings offered for Central Florida students

, Fla. — Central Florida students can register for free sports physicals and ECG heart screenings ahead of a new Florida law requiring heart screenings for certain student-athletes.

AdventHealth, the health care provider for participating Orange County Public Schools athletic programs, is offering free pre-participation sports physicals and ECG screenings for eligible students.

The Orange County event is scheduled for Saturday, June 27, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Edgewater High School, located at 3100 Edgewater Drive in Orlando.

Orange County Physical- ECGs

No walk-ups will be admitted after 1 p.m.

The event is open to student-athletes from OCPS schools partnered with AdventHealth for the 2026-27 school year. ROTC, band, dance team and color guard participants are also welcome to attend.

OCPS requires student-athletes who want to participate in high school athletics to have one ECG screening before participating in their first high school sport.

Students who already received an ECG before entering high school do not have to repeat the screening, though it remains optional.

Families are asked to download, complete and sign all required paperwork before arriving. Forms that are not signed by a parent or guardian will not be accepted for a physical.

Only students in grades 6-12 are eligible for a physical.

Walk-ins will be served only based on availability and must have a parent or guardian present to sign paperwork.

AdventHealth said its free School District of Osceola County event has already reached full capacity and will not accept additional registrations.

The Osceola County event is scheduled for Saturday, May 16, at Osceola Heritage Park Events Center in Kissimmee, but registration is sold out.

Families can register for the Orange County event through AdventHealth’s event page.

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