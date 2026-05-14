Multi-agency training exercise set for Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Volusia County will hold a multi-agency active assailant training exercise next week at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach.

The training is scheduled for Tuesday, May 19.

County officials said the exercise will simulate an active assailant scenario in a realistic, controlled environment.

Participating agencies include Volusia County Emergency Medical Services and Fire Rescue, the Volusia Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, and police and fire departments from Daytona Beach.

Training activities will take place throughout the day, with multiple sessions planned so first responders from different shifts can participate.

Officials said the exercise is designed to improve coordination, communication and response strategies during complex emergencies.

Residents and visitors may notice an increased presence of emergency personnel and equipment at the Ocean Center.

County officials said all activity is part of the planned training exercise and there will be no impact on traffic flow.

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