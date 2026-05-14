Gas prices surge again in parts of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — After a few days of decline, Florida gas prices are back on the rise.

AAA reports Thursday’s statewide average at $4.38 per gallon — more than a 7-cent increase from a day earlier.

Thursday’s state average will have consumers paying about $66 to fill up the average 15-gallon gas tank.

In the Central Florida metro areas, gasoline prices jumped anywhere from a penny to 14 cents overnight.

Metro: May 14 Mar 13

Daytona Beach: $4.44 $4.36

Orlando $4.43 $4.29

Melbourne-Titusville $4.36 $4.26

Ocala $4.28 $4.27

These latest figures come as lawmakers in Tallahassee float the idea of suspending Florida’s gas tax, with similar ongoing discussions at the federal level.

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