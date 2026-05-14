Central Florida students face ‘learning recession’ as math, reading scores hit historic lows

ORLANDO, Fla. — Students across Central Florida are dealing with what’s being called the “learning recession.”

New data reveals unprecedented declines in academic performance.

Eighth graders in Florida have recorded their lowest math scores in 20 years, while reading scores have reached their lowest levels on record.

These concerning statistics were released through The Nation’s Report Card.

Educators are attributing these poor test scores to several contributing factors.

They indicate that social media usage is one issue to blame for students falling behind academically.

However, educators also point to the persistent teacher shortage and chronic student absenteeism as significant contributors to the declining performance, overall student performance.

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