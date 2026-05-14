Woman charged with DUI and child neglect after getting pulled over with a child in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a woman with DUI and Child Neglect after a routine car stop on May 13, 2026.

According to a report, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office was contacted about a drunk driver on State Road 50 in Clermont.

Deputies later located a vehicle that matched the description of the complaint stopped at an intersection.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop during which the 23-year-old defendant, Alayshia Martin, was observed struggling to produce identification.

According to the report, deputies noticed her eyes were bloodshot and dilated, and that her vehicle had a smell of alcohol.

Deputies also noticed two children in the back seat, including one child who was not in a car or booster seat.

After deputies administered the defendant to field sobriety tests, they determined Martin was driving her vehicle under the influence, and she was taken into custody at the Lake County Jail.

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