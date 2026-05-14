Shooting under investigation in Orange County, woman hospitalized

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at the 800 block of West Miller Avenue on May 14, 2026.

According to OCSO, upon arrival, deputies located a woman in her 20s with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. She was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Detectives are investigating. That is all the information available at this time, according to the sheriff’s office.

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