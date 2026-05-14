United Way luncheon highlights community power and women’s achievements

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Heart of Florida United Way is currently hosting its 19th annual Women’s Luncheon at the Hilton Orlando. The event aims to celebrate the accomplishments of women and the power of community while raising money for the organization.

The Heart of Florida United Way drives meaningful change in Central Florida by developing programs for families struggling to make ends meet.

It also helps people who need resources for food and shelter. Graciela Noriega Jacoby, chief operating officer for the Heart of Florida United Way, emphasized the organization’s dedication to its mission.

“Part of their purpose is what they’re doing in the community,” Jacoby said.

Channel anchor and investigative reporter Daralene Jones is emceeing the event. The luncheon highlights the accomplishments of women and the power of community.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group