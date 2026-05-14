Police investigate armed robbery at a pawn shop in Orange City

ORANGE CITY, Fla. — The Orange City Police Department is investigating an attempted armed robbery that occurred on May 13, 2026, at Value Pawn on South Volusia Avenue.

Two masked male suspects entered the business, with one carrying a hammer and the other armed with bear spray.

No property was stolen during the incident, but three employees and two customers were affected by the bear spray.

Detectives determined that one suspect approached a glass jewelry display case and struck it with the hammer. This caused damage and created a small hole, though the suspects were unable to open the case.

During the attempt, the second suspect discharged bear spray toward employees and customers. All five affected individuals received treatment on scene from the Orange City Fire Department.

Following the attempted robbery, both suspects fled the business and ran northbound on North Volusia Avenue.

Responding officers immediately searched the area, but the suspects were not located.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the identity of the suspects is asked to contact OCPD at 386-775-9999.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group