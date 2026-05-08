‘Mr. Ginger’, the smallest sloth from Sloth World investigation, in critical condition.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida Zoo shared an update on Mr. Ginger, saying the youngest and smallest sloth in the group remains in critical condition and is receiving intensive care.

He was among the surviving sloths rescued after investigators uncovered deadly conditions tied to the planned Orlando attraction ‘Sloth World’.

Since arriving at the zoo, Bandit, Habanero, and Dumpling have also died despite extensive treatment efforts from veterinary teams.

Zoo officials state that the remaining sloths are still under 24-hour care as staff works to stabilize those that have survived.

The zoo is also asking for public donations to help support ongoing care and recovery efforts.

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