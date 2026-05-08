11 arrested after police raid ‘nuisance property’ in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Police said 11 people were arrested Thursday after a warrant was served at a “nuisance property” in St. Cloud.

St. Cloud and Kissimmee police raided a now-condemned home on W. New Nolte Road.

Police said they have been called out to the property more than 40 times in 2025.

Officers said among the more than 60 pieces of evidence seized at the property were 28 grams of methamphetamine and various drug paraphernalia.

Items collected during the search warrant tested positive for both methamphetamine and fentanyl, officials said.

Those arrested face charges including possession, dealing in stolen property, resisting arrest without violence and providing false identification to law enforcement.

St. Cloud Police Chief Douglas Goerke addressed the community regarding the arrests.

“The illegal activities going on at this property have no place in the City of St. Cloud,” Chief Goerke said. “Residents can trust that this Police Department will bring all available resources to ensure our neighborhoods stay safe.”

Kissimmee Police Chief Charles Broadway emphasized the collaboration between the agencies.

“At the heart of public safety is partnership,” Chief Broadway said. “I’m grateful for the teamwork and strong working relationship between our agencies as we continue serving and protecting our communities together.”

Following the execution of the search warrant, the City of St. Cloud Code Enforcement and Building Departments condemned the home.

Osceola County Animal Services also removed eight dogs from the residence. The agency is now providing care for the animals.

Police said additional criminal charges are pending as the seized evidence is processed.

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