Cybersecurity breach hits Orange County Public Schools’ Canvas platform

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Public Schools is informing families and staff about a cybersecurity breach affecting Canvas, the online platform used by students and teachers for assignments, grades, and communication.

District leaders say they were recently informed that an unauthorized third party gained access to certain user data within Canvas systems on May 2.

READ: Canvas Breach: Hackers Target Students and Teachers Across America

The company that operates Canvas states that the compromised information may include names, email addresses, student ID numbers, and some private messages sent via the platform.

OCPS says there is currently no evidence that passwords, Social Security numbers, birth dates, or financial information were compromised in the breach.

The district’s Information and Technology Services team says it is actively reviewing the situation, implementing additional safeguards, and working closely with Canvas officials as the investigation continues.

OCPS also encourages students, parents, and staff to stay on the lookout for suspicious emails or phishing schemes and to report any suspicious messages without delay.

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