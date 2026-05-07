Police chief in Howey-in-the-Hills suspended after allegations

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The police chief in Howey-in-the-Hills has been suspended following allegations uncovered during a Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation.

Town officials confirmed Thursday that Police Chief Michael Giddens was placed on suspension after the allegations were brought to the town’s attention as part of the FDLE investigation.

In a statement, the town manager said officials could not provide additional details because the investigation remains ongoing.

We have reached out to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for more information.

This story will be updated as additional details become available.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group