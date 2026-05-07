Are airport vendors charging too much for food and drinks? Action 9 put them to the test.

ORLANDO, Fla — Shopping at the airport always seems like it costs more, but are some prices at Orlando International Airport really flying higher than allowed?

“The options are great, but it’s very overpriced,” said Erica King, a traveler passing through the airport.

That’s the kind of response you might expect, but many people may not know prices for food, drinks and other items are regulated at MCO and other airports.

It’s often called a street pricing policy. For example, if you buy a Big Mac at McDonald’s in central Florida, the price you pay at the airport is supposed to be comparable to the price you pay outside the airport, specifically not more than 15% higher.

Do you have a consumer complaint or need help from Jeff Deal and Action 9? Click the banner below to submit a tip.

Before you take to the skies, you cruise the terminals and may confront what some call sky-high prices.

Joe Joseph told Action 9 Consumer Investigator Jeff Deal. “I mean it’s expensive obviously. For the deodorant and BODYARMOR (sports drink), I paid $14 in total for both.”

Like most of us, he expects higher prices when traveling. He was surprised to learn prices are regulated at Orlando International Airport and other airports around the country.

Jeff Deal asked, “Did you know that the airports even had policies like that?”

Joseph said, “I had no clue until you just said it.”

At Orlando International Airport under the policy, prices are supposed to be “fair and reasonable.” Reasonable Prices are defined as “comparable prices to other comparable facilities in the greater Orlando area, which may include tourist areas (excluding theme parks except in the case of theme retail concessions). Airport vendors also have signed agreements that prohibit them from charging more than 15% higher than so-called street pricing.

Erica King said, “No, never heard of the cap. Never witnessed it either.”

To check it out, Action 9 did a little shopping. Along with our Cox Media Group sister stations, we visited 8 airports across the U.S. and picked up some of the most common items travelers buy. We then compared those prices with off-airport stores to see how much more you could be paying.

Placing orders inside the airport and checking prices outside, Action 9 found a Grande medium roast coffee at Starbucks near the airport on Semoran Boulevard for $2.95. The airport price was 31% higher at $3.85. Travel sized toothpaste off site at Target was $2.79. The same tube was $5.99 at an airport store. That’s 115% more. Large French fries at Wendy’s went for $3.59 outside the airport and $4.99 inside. That’s about a 39% increase. A USB-C cable was $9.99 at Target and we saw a similar cable from a different brand selling for $24.99 inside the airport. A Share-Size Snickers candy bar was about 80% higher at the airport than the same candy bar at Target.

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority or GOAA doesn’t consider big box stores like Target comparable. Instead, vendors submit prices from three of what they consider comparable places in the community to get approval for any price hike. GOAA checks vendors each quarter. If inspectors find any item priced more than 15% higher than on the street, the vendor has 10-days to lower it and could face fines. GOAA also pointed out, it’s more expensive to run a business inside the airport. Employee background checks, badging, parking, and extra delivery costs add up.

“Remember that there’s very limited amount of space,” said Gary Leff who runs a travel website called View from the Wing.

Leff agrees running a business at the airport is very expensive but also believes what’s used for comparable pricing often gives vendors wiggle room.

He said, “There’s ambiguity over what constitutes the street price of any given good.”

Still, some items Action 9 checked were within 15% of what we found on the street. A Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich was 14% higher. Auntie Anne’s Original Pretzel and a Classic Cinnamon Roll at Cinnabon were each just 3% higher than the street price we saw. A slice of cheese pizza at Sbarro in the airport was 10 cents less than the slice we picked up on International Drive.

The airport authority is in the process revamping concessions and adding more local businesses. It’s also hiring an administrator to oversee contract compliance including pricing. Wendy’s let us know its Orlando International Airport location closed in the days after we purchased fries.

Starbucks sent this statement to one our sister stations:

Depending on the market, pricing varies. There are many factors that contribute to pricing decisions, including various rising operating and occupancy expenses (i.e. labor, rent, local mandates and regulations, competition, distribution, marketing, and commodities — including coffee — but also other commodities associated with beverages, food, materials, and operations.)

©2026 Cox Media Group