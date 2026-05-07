Welcome to Rockville Festival kicks off with massive turnout at Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Welcome to Rockville Festival is officially underway at the Daytona International Speedway. Over the next few days the event will bring more than 200,000 people from all over the world to the area.

Those big crowds are dealing with some serious heat and organizers say they’ve got the crowds covered.

READ: What fans need to know before rocking out at Welcome to Rockville in Daytona Beach

“More free water, more misters, more fans throughout this side,” Chamie McCurry, General Manager of Danny Wimmer Presents.

The stands are often used as a shade covering or a place for people to take a break and sit down. There are also three times the amount of shade structures compared to last year and for the first time this year - those stations have stadium seating underneath.

Organizers said the heat last year helped them to be more prepared this year, and fans have noticed.

“They listen to us, they hear what we want and they provide it because they want us to come back,” said Alan.

Event organizers say the festival brings $80 million to the community. It’s also grown by 10 percent every since it came to Daytona Beach in 2021.

For a full lineup of bands click here: https://welcometorockville.com/

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