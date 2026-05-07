What fans need to know before rocking out at Welcome to Rockville in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The massive rock festival Welcome to Rockville has taken over the Daytona International Speedway.

The massive event brings four days of heavy music and thousands of rock fans.

Attendees need to take note about safety and entry rules before they arrive.

Organizers describe the event as a rain-or-shine outdoor festival featuring multiple stages, large crowds, and a full campus-style setup that includes camping, food vendors, and fan services.

What fans should know before arriving:

Attendee must have a valid pass to enter, regardless of age.

Wristbands are required for entry and must be registered before use.

Re-entry into the festival grounds is generally not allowed once a guest has entered for the day, unless they are camping on-site or have a special package that includes re-entry privileges.

The festival operates cashless inside the venue, with payments handled through cards, mobile payment systems, or RFID wristbands.

Cash may still be accepted in limited areas such as parking.

Water refill stations are available throughout the grounds, and organizers strongly encourage fans to stay hydrated, especially given Florida’s heat and large outdoor walking distances between stages.

According to festival guidelines, the following items will be allowed:

• Cell phones and small portable chargers

• Sunscreen (non-aerosol only)

• One factory-sealed water bottle (20 oz max) or an empty refillable plastic bottle

• Hats, sunglasses, and earplugs

• Small point-and-shoot cameras

• Binoculars

• Towels or light blankets (with some area restrictions)

• Sealed packs of cigarettes and vape devices

Organizers also encourage fans to travel light, noting that bags are strongly discouraged and subject to strict screening if brought.

Here’s what attendees cannot bring:

• No large bags, backpacks, or duffle bags

• No chairs, coolers, or inflatable furniture

• No outside food or beverages (with limited medical exceptions)

• No glass containers or metal drink containers like HydroFlasks or Yeti-style bottles

• No umbrellas, drones, lasers, or selfie sticks

• No professional cameras, video cameras, or recording devices

• No weapons, drugs, or drug paraphernalia

• No fireworks, explosives, or hazardous materials

• No pets (except certified service animals)

Officials emphasize that these rules are strictly enforced at entry gates and are subject to change based on safety conditions.

With massive crowds expected at one of the largest rock festivals in the United States, organizers are urging fans to plan ahead, travel light, and carefully follow the official “allowed and not allowed” list before arriving in Daytona Beach.

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