Jury convicts 2 Tampa men in fentanyl overdose death of USF student

TAMPA, Fla. — A federal jury has convicted two Tampa men of distributing fentanyl that caused the death of a University of South Florida student, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.

Prosecutors said Miguel Cintron, 38, and Darrius Gustafson, 22, were found guilty of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl resulting in death.

Each faces a minimum sentence of 20 years and up to life in federal prison. Sentencing dates have not been scheduled.

According to testimony and evidence presented during trial, Cintron, Gustafson, David Chudhabuddhi and Marquis Trant distributed a lethal amount of fentanyl that resulted in the death of the student, identified in court documents as “Victim-1.”

Prosecutors said the group continued distributing fentanyl to undercover deputies and detectives with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office after the student’s death.

Authorities arrested all four suspects on April 10, 2024. Investigators said a search warrant executed at Cintron’s residence uncovered more than seven kilograms of cocaine and fentanyl, along with more than $200,000 in cash.

Federal prosecutors said Chudhabuddhi and Trant previously pleaded guilty and are scheduled to be sentenced June 18.

The case was investigated by the USF Police Department, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner’s Office.

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