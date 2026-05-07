United Arts of Central Florida exceeds fundraising goal with $11.6 million raised

ORLANDO, Fla. — United Arts of Central Florida announced Thursday that its annual Collaborative Campaign for the Arts raised more than $11.6 million this year, surpassing the organization’s $10 million fundraising goal.

According to United Arts, the 33rd annual campaign received 11,399 contributions between Dec. 1, 2025, and April 30, 2026. Organizers said that was an increase from the more than 10,000 contributions received during last year’s campaign.

The campaign supports 45 local arts, science and history nonprofit organizations across Central Florida.

“This year’s results demonstrate what is possible when a community comes together to invest in the arts,” United Arts President and CEO Jennifer Evins said in a statement.

Organizers said the campaign is the largest collaborative arts fundraising effort in Florida and one of the largest in the country.

United Arts said participating organizations had access to a matching pool of up to $1.25 million through partnerships with the organization and Orange County government.

According to the nonprofit, arts and culture in Central Florida generate more than $500 million in economic activity each year, support more than 9,400 jobs and provide roughly 600,000 arts education experiences annually for children in the region.

United Arts said 100% of the money raised through the campaign directly supports participating nonprofit organizations.

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